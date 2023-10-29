Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek driver, SUV in Chatham hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for the driver who struck and seriously hurt a pedestrian in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police say around 2:45 a.m., a white-in-color SUV, possibly a Chevrolet, struck the pedestrian in the 9100 block of South King Drive. The SUV was last seen heading southbound on King Drive.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Police were unable to provide an image of the vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.

