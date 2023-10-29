Chicago police seek driver, SUV in Chatham hit-and-run
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for the driver who struck and seriously hurt a pedestrian in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday morning.
Police say around 2:45 a.m., a white-in-color SUV, possibly a Chevrolet, struck the pedestrian in the 9100 block of South King Drive. The SUV was last seen heading southbound on King Drive.
The pedestrian suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.
Police were unable to provide an image of the vehicle.
No further information was immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.