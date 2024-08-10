Pedestrian killed after being struck by SUV on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian was killed Saturday morning after being struck by an SUV on the city's Near South Side.

The crash happened around 4:11 a.m. in the 1300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police say a male driver of a silver SUV was heading northbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive when he struck the pedestrian, only described as a male, who was in the street.

The victim suffered severe trauma to the body. He was treated by fire crews but died at the scene.

The SUV driver remained at the scene and citations will be issued, police said.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.