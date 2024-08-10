Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian killed after being struck by SUV on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian was killed Saturday morning after being struck by an SUV on the city's Near South Side.

The crash happened around 4:11 a.m. in the 1300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police say a male driver of a silver SUV was heading northbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive when he struck the pedestrian, only described as a male, who was in the street.

The victim suffered severe trauma to the body. He was treated by fire crews but died at the scene.

The SUV driver remained at the scene and citations will be issued, police said.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.