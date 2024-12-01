Crash kills pedestrian, shuts down lanes on Chicago expressway, state police said

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash, causing lane closures Sunday morning on the Edens Expressway in Lincolnwood.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on northbound I-94 at Touhy Avenue.

State police said troopers responded to the scene for a two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Northbound I-94 remains closed for investigation. Traffic is being diverted onto Peterson Street.

No further information was immediately available.