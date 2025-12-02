Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Kildeer, Illinois, last month identified

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
A man who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Thanksgiving Day in Kildeer, Illinois, has been identified.

The Lake Zurich Fire Department and Kildeer Police Department responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 27, in the area of Quentin Road south of Rand Road.

Crews there found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified him as 71-year-old Donald Dougal, of Barrington, Illinois.

An autopsy was performed on Monday, with preliminary results indicating that the victim died from blunt force Injuries because of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Kildeer Police Department and Major Crash Assistance Team.

No further information was released.

