Pedestrian seriously injured in Little Village hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver hit a pedestrian and kept going in Little Village Wednesday evening.

The pedestrian was hit by a car in the 2600 block of South Harding Avenue. The vehicle did not stop, police said.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, while a second person was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition, according to the Fire Department. It is not known how the second person was injured.

Further details were not immediately available.