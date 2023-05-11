Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian seriously injured in Little Village hit-and-run

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver hit a pedestrian and kept going in Little Village Wednesday evening.

The pedestrian was hit by a car in the 2600 block of South Harding Avenue. The vehicle did not stop, police said.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, while a second person was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition, according to the Fire Department. It is not known how the second person was injured.

Further details were not immediately available.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 9:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.