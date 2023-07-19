Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian hit, killed by Metra train in Grayslake

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- A person is dead after being hit by a Metra train in Grayslake Tuesday night.

The pedestrian was struck by a North Central Service train along Center Street between Library Lane and Seymour Avenue, according to Grayslake police.

Metra confirmed the pedestrian was killed.

The North Central Service train that hit the pedestrian, which had been scheduled to arrive in Antioch at 7:40 p.m., remained halted near Grayslake late Tuesday. Extensive delays were expected.

CHECK: Metra updates

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 9:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.