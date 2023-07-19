Pedestrian hit, killed by Metra train in Grayslake

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- A person is dead after being hit by a Metra train in Grayslake Tuesday night.

The pedestrian was struck by a North Central Service train along Center Street between Library Lane and Seymour Avenue, according to Grayslake police.

Metra confirmed the pedestrian was killed.

The North Central Service train that hit the pedestrian, which had been scheduled to arrive in Antioch at 7:40 p.m., remained halted near Grayslake late Tuesday. Extensive delays were expected.

CHECK: Metra updates