Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian hit by car after crash in Roseland, driver arrested

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person was recovering in the hospital Tuesday night after being hit by car involved in another accident in Roseland.

It happened near 103rd and Wallace streets. A red Saturn first hit a silver Honda, before running over a pedestrian.

The Saturn then crashed into a nearby building.

The pedestrian is expected to be okay, and the driver of the Saturn was arrested. 

First published on June 14, 2022 / 9:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.