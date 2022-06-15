Pedestrian hit by car after crash in Roseland, driver arrested
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person was recovering in the hospital Tuesday night after being hit by car involved in another accident in Roseland.
It happened near 103rd and Wallace streets. A red Saturn first hit a silver Honda, before running over a pedestrian.
The Saturn then crashed into a nearby building.
The pedestrian is expected to be okay, and the driver of the Saturn was arrested.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.