Woman killed after being hit by truck in Cicero identified

Jeramie Bizzle
A pedestrian who was hit and killed by a truck Wednesday in Cicero has been identified.

It happened in the 5800 block of Roosevelt Road.

A spokesperson for the town identified the victim as 56-year-old Blanca Marquez of Cicero.

Traffic in the area was averted for about several hours. All roads reopened Wednesday night.

It's unclear what led to the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing by the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force. 

No further information was immediately available.

