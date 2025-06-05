Pedestrian dies after being hit by car overnight in Oak Forest, police say

A pedestrian was killed overnight after being hit by a car in Oak Forest, Illinois.

Oak Forest police said officers responded to the crash around 1:46 a.m. near the 150th block of southbound Cicero Avenue.

Police and fire crews provided medical assistance to the pedestrian, who was later taken to South Suburban Hospital, where they died.

The identity of the victim was not released pending notification of the family.

Police said the crash was not a hit-and-run.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Oak Forest Police Department along with the South Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Investigator Lowisz by email at dlowisz@Oak-Forest.org.