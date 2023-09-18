45th annual Peace Day celebration in Daley Plaza
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Head over to Daley Plaza for the 45th annual Peace Day on Monday morning.
Peace Day was first observed in 1978. It encourages people to become peacemakers in their own communities.
The free event includes live music and performances along with a call-and-response for peace in every country of the world.
The event starts around 11:45 a.m. and Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to speak.
