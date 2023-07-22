PAWS Pet of the Week: Willan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is Willan - a pretty boy with kind brown eyes.

PAWS Chicago

He's two years old and weighs just over 50 pounds. He has lived in several PAWS Foster homes, so we already know that he's good with kids and other dogs, and maybe a little skeptical of cats.

He has a little playful energy, but nothing that a good belly rub won't solve. He would make the ideal family pet.

PAWS Chicago

Willan is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

Willan and his friends – adult dogs who are 40 pounds or more – are part of the Big Love Adoption Event at PAWS. All weekend, adoption fees on those pups are cut in half.

PAWS Chicago needs to clear room so they can take more animals from Chicago Animal Care and Control, which is suffering from overcrowding and each pet PAWS can make room for is no longer under the threat of euthanasia, so please help by visiting the big dogs this weekend at PAWS. For more information go to pawschicago.org