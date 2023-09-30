PAWS Pet of the Week: Wally

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is Wally.

Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is Wally. Wally is a 5-year-old chihuahua mix. He is a quiet but curious little guy and if you break out a few treats and ask him to do some tricks, you'll get his tail wagging a mile a minute.

He's an adorable little snuggle buddy and he's waiting for you at the PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center. Wally is part of a very special adoption weekend today and tomorrow. Adoption fees for Wally, and about 80 other cats and dogs are being waived this weekend, courtesy of Mars Petcare.

PAWS Chicago is showcasing pets that need a little bit of attention, giving them a chance at their forever homes. You can see Wally and all the pets available for this event at pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.