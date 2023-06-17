PAWS Pet of the Week: Turtle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is a big boy but don't call him Chonkasaurus. Just call him Turtle, because that's his name.

Turtle does not need to come out of his shell, as he brings great energy and a playful spirit. The 50-pound fellow is a loving boy who came to PAWS Chicago from Texas, where the roof of his shelter was ripped off by a tornado earlier this year.

PAWS Chicago

You can visit Turtle at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

PAWS Chicago's annual Giving Day is June 22. Please make a promise to a homeless cat or dog by pledging any amount today. Your donation will help PAWS Chicago give medical care to over 25,000 pets a year and find homes for more than 5,000 pets. Visit pawschicago.org/givingday to give right now.