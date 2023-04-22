PAWS Pet of the Week - Tolliver

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you are a cat person, we just might have the dog for you. Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is Tolliver.

This 9-year-old loves snuggles and scratches anywhere on his body. He came to PAWS a few weeks ago and needed to be neutered, microchipped, and the little guy needed some dental work. After a little while in a foster home, he got the "all clear" and is ready for adoption.

Tolliver is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

Speaking of the PAWS Foster program, are you interested in helping one of these dogs, or a cat, so they can heal, socialize or just get old enough for their spay or neuter through foster care? When you foster you not only help the pet you take in but also the next pet you just made room for at PAWS Chicago. Fostering saves lives. Sign up today at pawschicago.org/foster or email foster@pawschicago.org.