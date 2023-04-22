Watch CBS News
Local News

PAWS Pet of the Week - Tolliver

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week - Tolliver
PAWS Pet of the Week - Tolliver 00:46

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you are a cat person, we just might have the dog for you. Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is Tolliver. 

This 9-year-old loves snuggles and scratches anywhere on his body. He came to PAWS a few weeks ago and needed to be neutered, microchipped, and the little guy needed some dental work. After a little while in a foster home, he got the "all clear" and is ready for adoption. 

Tolliver
PAWS Chicago

Tolliver is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

PAWS Tolliver
CBS News Chicago

Speaking of the PAWS Foster program, are you interested in helping one of these dogs, or a cat, so they can heal, socialize or just get old enough for their spay or neuter through foster care? When you foster you not only help the pet you take in but also the next pet you just made room for at PAWS Chicago. Fostering saves lives. Sign up today at pawschicago.org/foster or email foster@pawschicago.org.

First published on April 22, 2023 / 5:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.