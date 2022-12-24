CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week, Thalia

Thalia is a beautiful 3-year-old calico cat. She loves affection and will lean into your hand for endless pets. Thalia is very social and enjoys spending time with anyone.

PAWS Chicago

This loving girl will start to purr when someone enters her room. Thalia has a condition called Addison's Disease which is managed with a daily medication.

She is the happiest when she can eat a yummy treat then cuddle up to for some snuggle time. Thalia would love nothing more than finding a home for Christmas.

PAWS Chicago

Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today. Walk-ins are also welcome.