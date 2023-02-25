CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week, Tessa.

Tessa is a sweet pup that has a lot of energy! Just over a year old, she is very inquisitive and interested in everything around her. Tessa loves her treats and is willing to learn new tricks for exactly that payoff.

She is a nice-sized medium dog, just over 30 pounds, and can provide nice warmth when snuggling!

PAWS Chicago

Tessa is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

Adoptions are up 20% at PAWS Chicago, which means the need for volunteers is also growing. Sign up today to walk dogs, socialize cats, and support them as they prepare for their loving homes in Chicagoland! Email volunteers@pawschicago.org to sign up or get more information.