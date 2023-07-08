PAWS pet of the Week: Taylor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is Taylor. She is a 7-year-old Collie Mix and she is a survivor.

Taylor came to PAWS with Cushing's Disease, for which she was fully treated, spent time in a foster home, and is ready for a permanent home.

PAWS Chicago

She is a loveable, happy pup that has lots of energy. She is always eager and excited to learn new things. Taylor is healthy and eager to find her forever home!

Speaking of foster care, are you interested in helping one a dog, cat, puppy or kitten to heal, socialize or just get old enough for their spay or neuter through foster care? When you foster you not only help the pet you take in but also the next pet you just made room for at PAWS Chicago. Fostering saves lives. Sign up today at pawschicago.org/foster or email foster@pawschicago.org.