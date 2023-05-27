Watch CBS News
PAWS Pet of the Week: Summer

By CBS Chicago Team

PAWS Pet of the Week: Summer
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's Memorial Day weekend, so naturally our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is Summer.

Summer is a 6-year-old mixed breed. Weighing in at about 55 pounds, she likes to exercise but she's also a snuggler.  

She has plenty of experience living in a home, so she will fit right in at your house.

Summer is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

If you are more of a cat person, PAWS Chicago just kicked off Kitten Season. They currently have over 100 kittens at PAWS and they've set a goal of finding more than 450 kittens loving homes by the end of August. Help them out by adopting a kitten – or two – today!

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 8:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

