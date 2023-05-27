PAWS Pet of the Week: Summer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's Memorial Day weekend, so naturally our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is Summer.

PAWS Chicago

Summer is a 6-year-old mixed breed. Weighing in at about 55 pounds, she likes to exercise but she's also a snuggler.

PAWS Chicago

She has plenty of experience living in a home, so she will fit right in at your house.

PAWS Chicago

Summer is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

If you are more of a cat person, PAWS Chicago just kicked off Kitten Season. They currently have over 100 kittens at PAWS and they've set a goal of finding more than 450 kittens loving homes by the end of August. Help them out by adopting a kitten – or two – today!