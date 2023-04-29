Watch CBS News
PAWS Pet of the Week: Schnapps

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is such a peach. Meet Schnapps. 

schnapps-3.png
PAWS Chicago

Schnapps has made quite a few friends over at PAWS. He needed dental work and was a good and patient boy during those procedures, and he's quickly become a favorite of the PAWS Chicago Training team. Having yummy treats in hand helps, but he loves to learn and he's a snuggly boy after he spends some energy.  

snchapps-2.png
PAWS Chicago

He would make a great addition to most homes at just a year old. Schnapps is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. 

Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

PAWS Chicago has two big adoption events coming up. The National Adopt a Shelter Pet adoption event is this weekend. Adoption fees for select pets will be half off. 

Next weekend is PAWS's annual Spring Adopt-a-thon with expanded hours and an expanded selection.

First published on April 29, 2023 / 5:52 AM

