PAWS Pet of the Week: Schnapps

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is such a peach. Meet Schnapps.

Schnapps has made quite a few friends over at PAWS. He needed dental work and was a good and patient boy during those procedures, and he's quickly become a favorite of the PAWS Chicago Training team. Having yummy treats in hand helps, but he loves to learn and he's a snuggly boy after he spends some energy.

He would make a great addition to most homes at just a year old. Schnapps is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process.

Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

PAWS Chicago has two big adoption events coming up. The National Adopt a Shelter Pet adoption event is this weekend. Adoption fees for select pets will be half off.

Next weekend is PAWS's annual Spring Adopt-a-thon with expanded hours and an expanded selection.