CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you have tons of energy to spare then you'll love our PAWS Pet of the Week - Rosa.

Rosa is a 1-year-old, 50-pound Terrier mix who loves to play fetch. This vibrant, young dog has lots of energy and would do best with a patient owner who enjoys being active! A home with a yard is on Rosa's wish list so she can run around outside.

PAWS Chicago

She is a bit nervous around new places and people, but when Rosa gets comfortable she shows her goofy, curious, affectionate personality. Rosa is a doggy genius and excels at enrichment activities like games and puzzles. She would be great at obedience training, too.

PAWS Chicago

Rosa is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!