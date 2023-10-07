PAWS Pet of the Week: Ralston

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is this cute little guy Ralston.

PAWS Chicago

Ralston is a 10-year-old mixed breed who will make a very nice house pet for a lucky family in or around Chicago.

PAWS Chicago

He is a polite and gentle soul, will sit calmly for treats, and is likely to settle on your lap for a snuggle session on the couch. Ralston is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process.

Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

The Chicago Marathon is this weekend, but you can automatically enter next year's race by signing up with TEAM PAWS Chicago. TEAM PAWS has 483 runners in tomorrow's race and is the largest Chicago-based team in the marathon. If you sign up for TEAM PAWS, you need not worry about taking any chances on getting lucky in the lottery – you've already entered! Visit TeamPaws.org to sign up.