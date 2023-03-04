PAWS Pet of the Week: Mars

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is out of this world!

Meet Mars, an adorable and very cuddly boy. He was rescued in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in the fall and is now ready for a loving Chicagoland home.

PAWS Chicago

He's a 2-year-old mixed breed, who loves to play tug-of-war games but is partial to tennis balls. Mars is a snuggler and will make a loving pet for your home.

Mars wants you to know that today only – Saturday, March 4 – PAWS Chicago is waiving the adoption fees for a select number of older dogs. That's a saving of over $200. These boys and girls deserve a loving home as much as the next pup.

And while you can't teach an old dog new tricks, it's possible that an old dog can teach you a thing or two! And they will love you for giving them a new home!

PAWS Chicago

Mars and all the senior dogs are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.