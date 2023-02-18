CHICAGO (CBS) -- Looking for a playmate for your current pet or need a partner to lay in the sun with? Well, meet our PAWS Pet of the Week Khal.

Khal, pronounced like Cal, is a beautiful grey long-haired male cat who takes his lounging very seriously. He's a sweet boy who will always find a sunny spot to lay in. He loves other cats and will make the perfect companion.

Khal is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

The PAWS Chicago "Meet Cute" Valentine's Adoption event is coming to a close. Anyone who adopts a pet at the PAWS Chicago Adoption Center will receive a goodie bag for their new pet, full of treats that will instantly make you your dog or cat's very favorite person. The event ends today, so go to pawschicago.org to make an appointment.