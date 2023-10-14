Watch CBS News
PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week: Janis

By Jeramie Bizzle, Tom McFeeley

/ CBS Chicago

Paws Pet of the Week
Paws Pet of the Week 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is a beautiful girl named Janis. 

Janis
PAWS Chicago

Janis, who is a year old, is looking for a dog-lover who has the energy to match hers. A sweet and strong girl, Janis would love a yard to fetch a tennis ball or perhaps go running with you. She takes well to training and is waiting for her perfect match – is that you?

PAWS Janis
PAWS Chicago

Janis is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

Have you heard about a kitten that a TEAM PAWS Chicago runner saved in last week's marathon? Sarah Bowen sacrificed a personal record to save this kitten and find it a home. You can support her efforts by making a donation to her fundraising page. Go to TeamPaws.org and search Sarah Bohan to salute this selfless runner!

First published on October 14, 2023 / 6:43 AM

