PAWS Pet of the Week: Franny
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is this beautiful and happy girl, Franny.
Franny is a year old and has never met a tennis ball she doesn't like. She has some energy so she would be ideal for a long walk or a weekend run. And look at that smile – she will reward you with that winning smile anytime she has your attention.
Franny is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process.
Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.
