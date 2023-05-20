PAWS Pet of the Week: Ford

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week has a good motor and now has got some pep to his step.

Meet Ford, a true survivor. He came to PAWS Chicago with a significant leg injury that the medical team fixed, but left him with one leg longer than the other, and at risk for severe arthritis later in life.

PAWS Ford

The veterinary staff at PAWS conducted a special surgery to correct the issue and give him the best shot at a long, healthy, comfortable life. That life can begin in your home starting today.

Ford is one of the stars of the PAWS BIG LOVE adoption event. Today only, the adoption fees for dogs 40 pounds and above are cut in half, just $100 to $125. It's time to find Ford and all the other big dogs' homes.

PAWS Chicago

He is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.