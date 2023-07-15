Watch CBS News
PAWS Pet of the Week: Emmett

By Jeramie Bizzle, Tom McFeely

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is this stunner. Meet Emmett.  

Emmett is 9 months old and came to PAWS Chicago a few weeks ago with his sister Emily. Emily found her people earlier this month while Emmett was in foster care recovering from minor medical care. Because he was in a foster home we know he likes other dogs and kids.  

He is now ready for his Red Bandana Day – when he gets adopted -- and won't it look great on him? 

You can visit Emmett at the PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

Chicago Animal Care and Control is overcrowded, which means dogs and cats are at risk of euthanasia. PAWS Chicago is taking record numbers of dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens from CACC and needs your help. If you've ever thought about adopting or could be a foster family for a pet, now is the time. They need your help.

