CHICAGO (CBS) -- This loveable guy may have the name but is no menace. Meet our PAWS Pet of the Week, Dennis.

PAWS Chicago

If a dog can be described as the strong, silent type, that would be Dennis. At about 80 pounds, he is a big boy, but he is such a gentle dog that he will love to exercise and snuggle with you in equal measure.

PAWS Chicago

Dennis is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

