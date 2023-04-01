Watch CBS News
PAWS Pet of the Week: Dennis

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This loveable guy may have the name but is no menace. Meet our PAWS Pet of the Week, Dennis.

If a dog can be described as the strong, silent type, that would be Dennis. At about 80 pounds, he is a big boy, but he is such a gentle dog that he will love to exercise and snuggle with you in equal measure. 

Dennis is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

Did you know that just by donating to PAWS Chicago, you can enter a chance to see the hottest show of the summer – a pair of tickets to Taylor Swift at Soldier Field in June? For every $20 donated to PAWS through May 15, you will receive one entry. Visit my.pawschicago.org/brady/Donate   to give today!

First published on April 1, 2023 / 5:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

