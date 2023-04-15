Watch CBS News
Local News

PAWS Pet of the Week: Boyce

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week - Boyce
PAWS Pet of the Week - Boyce 00:35

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If it's possible for a dog's ears to be expressive, then meet Boyce.

PAWS Boyce
PAWS Chicago

Boyce was born last summer in Texas and came to PAWS just a few weeks ago. He is high-energy and would love to go on a springtime walk or run with you and he never met a tennis ball he didn't like. 

Pet of the Week Boyce
PAWS Chicago

Boyce is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

Boyce PAWS
PAWS Chicago

Did you know that just be donating to PAWS Chicago, you can enter a chance to see the hottest show of the summer – a pair of tickets to Taylor Swift at Soldier Field on June 3? For every $20 donated to PAWS through May 15, you will receive one entry. Visit [pawschicago.org/brady]pawschicago.org/brady for a chance to give back and possibly win those tickets!

First published on April 15, 2023 / 5:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.