PAWS Pet of the Week: Boyce

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If it's possible for a dog's ears to be expressive, then meet Boyce.

PAWS Chicago

Boyce was born last summer in Texas and came to PAWS just a few weeks ago. He is high-energy and would love to go on a springtime walk or run with you and he never met a tennis ball he didn't like.

PAWS Chicago

Boyce is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

PAWS Chicago

Did you know that just be donating to PAWS Chicago, you can enter a chance to see the hottest show of the summer – a pair of tickets to Taylor Swift at Soldier Field on June 3? For every $20 donated to PAWS through May 15, you will receive one entry. Visit [pawschicago.org/brady]pawschicago.org/brady for a chance to give back and possibly win those tickets!