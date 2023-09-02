Watch CBS News
PAWS Pet of the Week: Blossom

By Jeramie Bizzle, Tom McFeely

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You've heard of excitable puppy energy, but our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is actually the opposite. Meet Blossom.

Blossom is a sweet, gentle, lovable pup who is definitely not in a hurry. She is two years old and needs to build up her confidence – that gets her energy up. 

PAWS trainers encourage her next owner to always have treats in their pockets and love in their hearts. This 50-pound sweetheart is loving, goofy, funny, and she is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. 

Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

You can help save homeless animals, just be walking or running 3.1 miles at the PAWS Chicago 5k. Register by Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the discounted rate of $40 for adults, and $20 for children, and the good news is you can bring your dog to cheer you on for free. That's Sept. 9 at Montrose Harbor from 7:30 to 11 a.m. For more information go to pawschicago.org/5k 

