CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thinking about getting another pet as a playmate for your dog, well meet our PAWS Pet of the Week, Bixby.

Bixby is a 2-year-old mixed breed who will bring lots of energy to a new home.

He'll join you for your morning run or play tug-of-war with a good dog toy. Bixby loves treats and other dogs.

Bixby is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process.

Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

North Shore New Friend Adoption Event

Join PAWS Chicago at a special suburban adoption event today from noon to 3 p.m. The "North Shore New Friend" event will be held at PAWS Chicago's North Shore Adoption Center inside the Petco, located at 1616 Deerfield Road in Highland Park.

Stop by to meet adoptable dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens waiting to find their home! Visit pawschicago.org to meet all the adoptable animals.