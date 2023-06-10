PAWS Pet of the Week: Bess

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week wants to be your Bess friend, I mean your Best Friend. Meet Bess.

This beautiful, massive sweetheart will ask for your undivided attention, just to roll over and receive belly rubs or a treat.

She has lived in a foster home and has taken some training lessons at PAWS so the team knows what makes her tick.

Bess is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today.

Walk-ins are also welcome.

Looking to volunteer?

Summer is a great time to volunteer at PAWS Chicago. You can walk dogs, socialize cats and help PAWS Chicago save the lives of more homeless pets than they could even yesterday. Visit pawschicago.org to find out how to get started.