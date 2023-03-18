PAWS Pet of the Week: Aslan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is a special guy named Aslan.

Aslan was found with two littermates last month in an abandoned Chicago building. When they arrived at PAWS, Aslan's eye was badly infected and had to be removed.

PAWS Chicago

He's just as handsome today and, like his littermates who were adopted in just a couple of days, he is ready for your love and wants to play ball with you and your family.

PAWS Chicago

Aslan and all the other dogs and cats are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

Join PAWS Chicago tonight only, from 6 to 9 p.m. at their Lincoln Park Adoption Center, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., for a "Pup Pop-Up" Event, featuring All-Star selections from the PAWS Chicago foster program. These pups are happiest in homes without small children and they might be selective about other pets. Go to pawschicago.org to take the ComPETability Quiz to see which of these dogs would be perfect for your lifestyle!!