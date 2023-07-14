PAWS Mobile Vet Clinic opening in Englewood Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a game changer for pet care in Chicago.

A new PAWS Mobile Vet Clinic will open in Englewood on Friday.

This is the city's first and only mobile clinic dedicated to providing free preventative care and treatment for sick and injured pets in under-served neighborhoods.

The Banfield Foundation has generously donated the mobile unit to PAWS Chicago which will help bring free essential veterinary care to Chicago families that wouldn't otherwise have access.