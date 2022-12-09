PAWS Chicago's Holiday Adopt-A-Thon starts Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- PAWS Chicago begins its Holiday Adopt-A-Thon Friday.

PAWS hopes to match 200 dogs and cats with loving homes just in time for the holidays.

During their appointments, prospective adopters can meet all the available animals and discuss the adoption process with staff and volunteers.

Interested adopters are encouraged to check the PAWS Chicago website daily as new animals will be added.

The Holiday Adopt-A-Thon is taking place Friday and Saturday at the PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park adoption center, located at 1997 N. Clybourn Ave.

While appointments are recommended, walk-ins are welcomed based on space availability.