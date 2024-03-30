Watch CBS News
Meet PAWS Chicago's Pet of the Week - Tyson

By Jeramie Bizzle , Tom McFeeley

Tyson is PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is a 9-year-old fighter named Tyson. 

Weighing in at 10.2 pounds, Tyson came to PAWS Chicago as a stray, so he has plenty of experience in a home. He will follow you around the room, but be warned – if you sit down, he will immediately climb in your lap. 

Tyson is curious and will hop in the window or on a chair to make sure he can see you. He does have a 3-second rule before you can pet him but don't worry, he won't bite you or your ear.  

"Put Me In Coach" adoption event 

This weekend is your last chance to enjoy 50 percent off adoption fees on select pets in the PAWS "Put Me In Coach" Adoption Event. 

PAWS is highlighting animals who have not had much attention, either because they've been in foster care or at the PAWS Medical Center instead of the adoption center.  

Saturday is the perfect day to expand your family by four legs. 

Visit the PAWS Lincoln Park Adoption Center or pawschicago.org for more information. 

First published on March 30, 2024 / 5:52 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

