PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week: Muffin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is a special girl who is working hard to win your love. Meet Muffin!

PAWS Chicago

This 4-year-old, 23-pound cat came to PAWS a few weeks ago. PAWS vets, trainers, and foster homes have been working with this shy girl to get her moving to help her be more active, lose some weight, and live her best life.

PAWS Chicago

She's taken to several different cat toys, but besides her training, she needs your love. If you have room in your heart for 23 pounds of sweetness, Muffin is part of a very special year-end adoption event, PAWS Chicago's "New Year, New Friend" special.

CBS News Chicago

Now through Jan. 6, PAWS has waived adoption fees on dozens of pets, including Muffin, most of whom have been in foster care and haven't spent much time at their Lincoln Park Adoption Center. If you want to meet Muffin, who is currently in a foster home, log onto pawschicago.org to put in a request to meet him.

While on the website you can browse the dozens of pets for whom there are no adoption fees right now and make an appointment to visit any of them.

Visit pawschicago.org to add a special someone to your home in time for the new year.