PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week: Gimlet

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is Gimlet.  

A gimlet, of course, is a classic three-ingredient cocktail. In that spirit, the three ingredients to make this cat happy are ear scratches, catnip toys, and a lap to snuggle on. 

Gimlet is an 8-year-old mixed breed who has spent years in homes, so she would rather spend these cold winter nights snuggling with you on a blanket. She might be skittish at first but as volunteers at PAWS have found out, she melts with some ear scratches and quiet time. 

Find out more about Gimlet by visiting pawschicago.org and schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome. 

Volunteer at PAWS Chicago

If you haven't picked a New Year's resolution, helping homeless pets on their journey to forever homes is a good one. 

If you'd like to volunteer and spend time with pets like Gimlet, PAWS is holding volunteer open houses on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.   

RSVP on pawschicago.org and start volunteering now!

First published on January 20, 2024 / 10:31 AM CST

