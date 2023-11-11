Watch CBS News
PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week: Clifton

By Jeramie Bizzle, Tom McFeeley

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is a charmer who knows how to use his big blue eyes to his advantage.  

Clifton PAWS
PAWS Chicago

Meet Clifton, a 2-year-old tri-color mixed breed sure to steal your heart.  He's been at PAWS Chicago for a few weeks now, getting some medical attention and training, and has spent time in foster homes, so PAWS knows so much about him already. 

PAWS POTW Clifton
PAWS Chicago

You can help rescue homeless pets like Clifton by participating in PAWS Chicago's biggest fundraiser of the year, the Fur Ball. Items for their silent auction are up for bidding until 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17. Prizes include four tickets to see Billy Joel at virtually any of his 2024 concerts, four tickets for you (and your dog) to attend the Dec. 10 Blackhawks game and have your picture taken at center ice before the game, a two-night staycation at Pet-Friendly Virgin Hotel downtown, and a pair of tickets to see former One Direction band member Niall Horan in Tinley Park on July 9. To bid, go to pawschicago.org/furball

First published on November 11, 2023 / 7:20 AM CST

