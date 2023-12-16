PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week: Bonsai

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Meet our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week, a solid medium-sized breed boy named Bonsai.

He is one year and 8 months old and came to PAWS from Chicago Animal Care and Control a few weeks ago. At PAWS he got his neuter and had surgery for a large cherry eye, so he's spent some time in foster care healing up. We know from foster care that he likes solid toys and is a big cuddle bug, but don't tell the other guys.

Bonsai is now available for adoption and is part of the biggest Adoption Event of the Year for PAWS Chicago this weekend.

PAWS Chicago

It's the Holiday Adopt-a-Thon right now through Sunday. The Lincoln Park Adoption Center is open for extended hours and they've added plenty of appointment slots so you can find just the right pet to bring home this holiday season. For more information please visit pawschicago.org.