PAWS Chicago hosting 'Angels with Tails' adoption event in Barrington

BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Downtown Barrington is going to be overrun by cute cats and dogs.

PAWS Chicago is hosting another Angels with Tails event Sunday, similar to the one held in Gold Coast.

You can meet dozens of animals up for adoption at 21 different storefronts from noon until 4 p.m.

The next Angels with Tails event will happen in Roscoe Village next month.