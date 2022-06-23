Watch CBS News
PAWS celebrates its 25th anniversary with 'Day of Giving' raising funds for the no-kill shelter

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Thursday, PAWS Chicago, the no-kill animal shelter, is holding its first-ever "Day of Giving."

In honor of its 25th anniversary, the shelter is hoping all pet-loving Chicagoans will make a promise to homeless pets and save more lives.

It's called PAWS Chicago Giving Day. You can pledge promises and donations to abandoned dogs and cats using the #PAWSGivingDay and tagging @PAWSChicago on social media in a citywide campaign to raise awareness and funds.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

June 23, 2022

