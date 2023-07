PAWS celebrates Keno as its 80,000th adoption

CHICAGO (CBS) -- PAWS Chicago is also celebrating a special adoption this week.

The honor goes to 9-year-old senior sweetheart Keno.

She was officially adopted by her foster family on Thursday.

That's 80,000 shelter animals who found their fur-ever homes!