Chicago First Alert Weather: Patchy fog, light rain overnight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shower chances will slowly decrease through the evening hours. Overnight, expect mostly cloudy conditions with areas of patchy fog and light rain. Lows will be in the upper 60s.
Mostly cloudy for Saturday. Rain chances through the daylight hours will be small. Evening shower chances are a bit higher and last through the overnight. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible on Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny and hotter for Monday with highs in the upper 80s.
Low 90s for Tuesday with a chance for strong storms late in the day.
Humidity levels remain elevated through the middle of next week.
TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers likely, then isolated shower chances overnight. Mostly cloudy with patchy areas of fog. Low 68°
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain. High 82°
SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with a few showers and storms. High 79°
for more features.