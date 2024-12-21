Watch CBS News
Weather

Partly cloudy Saturday in Chicago for first day of winter

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Chicago

First day of winter in Chicago
First day of winter in Chicago 01:45
what-were-tracking-dec-21.png
CBS News Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday starts the astronomical season of winter, and it is feeling like winter. Highs will top out in the middle and upper 20s with a slight breeze, which will send wind chill values into the teens at times. 

first-day-of-winter-dec-21.png
CBS News Chicago

Partly cloudy skies are on tap with some lake-effect snow showers, which will favor Northwest Indiana. Minor snowfall accumulations could come out of some healthy snow bands that will be sure to drop visibility numbers and create slick roads, but most of the area will remain dry for Saturday. Tonight mostly cloudy skies with a low of 15.  

what-it-looks-liked-dec-21.png
CBS News Chicago

Sunday features chilly sunshine in Chicago with breezy winds. Sunday night clouds will increase, leading to a cloudy sky as temperatures dip into the 20s. Areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle will develop overnight. As temperatures warm back slightly above freezing, rain showers will be forecast for the remainder of the day.

weekend-forecast-dec-21.png

For the holiday on Wednesday, the weather currently looks mild, with a few embedded showers.

next-10-dec-21.png
CBS News Chicago

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: partly cloudy, lake-enhanced snow showers. High of 26.

TOMORROW NIGHT: cold again with mostly cloudy skies. Low of 15.

7-day-dec-21.png
CBS News Chicago
Kylee Miller
kyleemiller-pick-coloradjust-caf.jpg

Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.