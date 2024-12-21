Partly cloudy Saturday in Chicago for first day of winter

First day of winter in Chicago

First day of winter in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday starts the astronomical season of winter, and it is feeling like winter. Highs will top out in the middle and upper 20s with a slight breeze, which will send wind chill values into the teens at times.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap with some lake-effect snow showers, which will favor Northwest Indiana. Minor snowfall accumulations could come out of some healthy snow bands that will be sure to drop visibility numbers and create slick roads, but most of the area will remain dry for Saturday. Tonight mostly cloudy skies with a low of 15.

Sunday features chilly sunshine in Chicago with breezy winds. Sunday night clouds will increase, leading to a cloudy sky as temperatures dip into the 20s. Areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle will develop overnight. As temperatures warm back slightly above freezing, rain showers will be forecast for the remainder of the day.

For the holiday on Wednesday, the weather currently looks mild, with a few embedded showers.

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: partly cloudy, lake-enhanced snow showers. High of 26.

TOMORROW NIGHT: cold again with mostly cloudy skies. Low of 15.

