Pair of men dressed as women rob Park Ridge, Illinois 7-Eleven, spray clerk with mace

Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Park Ridge police are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in which a store employee was maced.

Police said just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 7-Eleven gas station at 814 Higgins Rd. for a robbery.


When they got there, the clerk told them two suspects came into the gas station, walked around the counter and sprayed them with a chemical which police believe was mace. The suspects then robbed the store of several cartons of cigarettes, bottles of liquor and ran away south on Cumberland.

The suspects were described as two Black men who were dressed as women, one wearing a black shirt and gray pants and the other wearing a tan shirt and black pants. Both also wore bandanas on their heads.


The clerk was taken to a local hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they have surveillance video from inside the store of the robbery. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Park Ridge Police Department. 

