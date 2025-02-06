Paraprofessional charged with having inappropriate relationship with Lake County student, sheriffs say

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) — A woman was arrested and charged after detectives found that she was having an inappropriate relationship with a student from a school in Gages Lake, Illinois.

Sandra J. Pardo, 38, from Grayslake, was charged with child endangerment, solicitation to meet a child, two counts of aggravated battery for kissing the student, and another charge of aggravated battery for giving the student a back massage, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives were notified on Monday that a boy under the age of 16 was driving himself in a car on a public roadway. A voice was heard from the passenger area in a video that someone recognized as a paraprofessional [Pardo] at Cyd Lash Academy, located at 18042 W. Gages Lake Rd in the Special Education District of Lake County.

Deputies learned that Pardo was spending time with the boy after school hours. Further investigation indicated that Pardo was not only spending time with the boy but also having an inappropriate relationship with the boy.

Sheriff's detectives determined Pardo gave the boy a massage and kissed him during a time they were together last week and that she kissed him at school last month. She was arrested by sheriff's detectives on Wednesday.

The investigation remains ongoing. The office said additional charges are possible.

"Children have the absolute right to be safe in the school environment and outside of school. The behavior of this paraprofessional is unconscionable and despicable. There is no doubt this behavior is condemned by the thousands of hard-working teachers and school staff from across the county. Our staff will continue our zero-tolerance policy for adults who victimize our most vulnerable," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said.

Pardo is due to appear in first appearance court on Thursday morning. The office said they intend to file a petition to detain Pardo in custody while she awaits trial.