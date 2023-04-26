Palos West Elementary students collect pounds of pull tabs for Ronald McDonald House

Elementary kids collect over 100 pounds of pull tabs for Ronald McDonald House

PALOS PARK (CBS) -- Pop the top and help families stay together while a child is in the hospital.

Kids in the southwest suburbs collected pull tabs from pop and soup cans to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.

Students at Palos West Elementary collected 129 pounds of pull tabs.

The morning and afternoon preschool classes took a picture next to the bags of tabs.

These little students collected the most of any classroom.

The Ronald McDonald House will recycle the aluminum for cash. It gets 45 to 55 cents per pound of tabs.