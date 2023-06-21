Palos Park police hosting Coffee with a Cop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've never had coffee with a cop, then today is your lucky day.

Wednesday at 11 a.m., The Palos Park Police Department is hosting its monthly "Coffee with a Cop" event. The event will take place at the Plush Horse ice cream parlor in Palos Park, located on the corner of South 86th Avenue and 123rd Street.

Police said this could be a gateway to getting to know neighbors and building a stronger community.