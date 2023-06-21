Watch CBS News

Palos Park police hosting Coffee with a Cop

Wednesday at 11 a.m., The Palos Park Police Department is hosting its monthly "Coffee with a Cop" event. The event will take place at the Plush Horse ice cream parlor in Palos Park, located on the corner of South 86th Avenue and 123rd Street.
